Microvast (MVST) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 1st. Analysts expect Microvast to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Microvast Price Performance

NASDAQ MVST opened at $0.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $264.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.47. Microvast has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MVST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Microvast by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 552,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 246,011 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Microvast by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 106,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 54,407 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Microvast by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 158,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 32,625 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Microvast during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Microvast by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 327,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 238,173 shares in the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Microvast in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Microvast Company Profile

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. It delivers cutting-edge battery systems that empower a sustainable future. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.

