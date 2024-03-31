American Strategic Investment (NYC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Strategic Investment Stock Performance

NYSE:NYC opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.11. American Strategic Investment has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $14.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.72.

Get American Strategic Investment alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Strategic Investment

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Strategic Investment by 23.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of American Strategic Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Strategic Investment by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,650,000 after buying an additional 24,931 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of American Strategic Investment by 11.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of American Strategic Investment by 41.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

American Strategic Investment Company Profile

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Strategic Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Strategic Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.