VirTra (VTSI) to Release Earnings on Monday

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VirTra Trading Down 0.2 %

VirTra stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38. VirTra has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on VTSI. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on VirTra from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. TheStreet raised VirTra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VirTra

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in VirTra by 303.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in VirTra during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in VirTra during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in VirTra during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in VirTra during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

