DT Cloud Acquisition Co.’s (NASDAQ:DYCQU) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

DT Cloud Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:DYCQU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, April 1st. DT Cloud Acquisition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 21st. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During DT Cloud Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

DT Cloud Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:DYCQU opened at $10.16 on Friday. DT Cloud Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $10.24.

