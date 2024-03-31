Fujitsu Stock Set to Split on Tuesday, April 2nd (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Free Report)’s stock is going to split on the morning of Tuesday, April 2nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 2nd. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Fujitsu Stock Up 0.5 %

FJTSY opened at $33.10 on Friday. Fujitsu has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $35.16. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.26.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC's, desktop PC's, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

