NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 2nd (NASDAQ:NRXP)

Shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Free Report) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, April 2nd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 2nd.

NRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.99. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 345,552 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 135,799.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 171,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 171,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics based on N-methyl-D-aspartate platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned FDA-designated investigational breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression and chronic pain; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of acute suicidality in depression.

