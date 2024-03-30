Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 164.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,548,000 after purchasing an additional 832,885 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock traded down $1.98 on Friday, reaching $284.32. 2,289,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,154. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $289.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. Amgen’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

