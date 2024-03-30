Zullo Investment Group Inc. Acquires 117 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dantai Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $777.96. 3,209,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,937,590. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $734.06 and its 200-day moving average is $637.99. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $334.58 and a 12-month high of $800.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.52.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

