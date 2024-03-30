Zullo Investment Group Inc. Acquires 381 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.3% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.9 %

UPS stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.63. 5,197,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,019,222. The stock has a market cap of $126.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

