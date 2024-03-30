Van Strum & Towne Inc. Buys 100 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,177,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,303. The company has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $163.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.57.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 27.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phillips 66

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,242.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,309 shares of company stock worth $5,981,836. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.