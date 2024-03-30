American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,188 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in American Express by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.84.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,295,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.97. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $231.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.