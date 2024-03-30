Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,063 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.9% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in Visa by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 5,907.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 221,012 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,486,000 after buying an additional 217,333 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.0 %

V traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $279.08. 5,844,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,142,875. The company has a market cap of $512.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $279.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.80. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $216.14 and a one year high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

