James Hambro & Partners Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

James Hambro & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,907 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 6.0% of James Hambro & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Visa were worth $111,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,143 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 18.4% in the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Parker Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,844,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,142,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $512.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.14 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.80.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.