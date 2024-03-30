Fulcrum Equity Management Acquires 25 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fulcrum Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,230.18.
Broadcom Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $6.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,325.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,985,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,408. The company has a market capitalization of $614.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $601.29 and a 1 year high of $1,438.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,275.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,065.08.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.
Insider Activity at Broadcom
In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,810 shares of company stock valued at $26,107,692. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
