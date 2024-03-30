State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $13.79 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,636 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Express were worth $13,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2,508.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 98,115 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,381,000 after purchasing an additional 94,354 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,295,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,222. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.81 and a 200-day moving average of $180.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $231.69.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.84.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

