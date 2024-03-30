Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,733,000 after buying an additional 191,676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,511,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,574,000 after acquiring an additional 228,503 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,716,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,599,000 after acquiring an additional 71,684 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.59. 828,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,638. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.67. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54. The company has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

