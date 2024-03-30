Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $7,703,690,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 30,994.4% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,413,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,473 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $563,524,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Down 0.6 %

Home Depot stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $383.60. 4,108,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,341,666. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.88. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $380.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.