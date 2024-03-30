Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,477 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 5,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 24,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.39.

Chevron Trading Up 0.9 %

CVX stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.74. 8,331,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,760,259. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.71. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

