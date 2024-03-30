Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 791 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $525.73. 4,717,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,835,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $400.45 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $506.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

