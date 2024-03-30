Van Strum & Towne Inc. Has $9.58 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 3.8% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $284.32. 2,289,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,134,154. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $289.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.72. The company has a market capitalization of $152.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

