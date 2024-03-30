iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Hill Investment Group Partners LLC

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $525.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,717,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,835,052. The business’s 50 day moving average is $506.37 and its 200-day moving average is $470.26. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $400.45 and a one year high of $527.16. The company has a market cap of $406.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

