TFB Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $228.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.67. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54. The company has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.