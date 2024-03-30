James Hambro & Partners Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

James Hambro & Partners lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 0.1% of James Hambro & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 4,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 6,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $481.57. 2,214,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,426. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.82 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $465.19 and its 200-day moving average is $426.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,067 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.62.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

