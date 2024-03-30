Zullo Investment Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,863,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,954,758. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.39. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.98.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

