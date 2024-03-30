Spreng Capital Management Inc. Purchases 760 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.72. The company had a trading volume of 9,194,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,130,831. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $206.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.47.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

