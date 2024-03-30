Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 355 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 10,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $713,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,417,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,739,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.77 and a 200 day moving average of $160.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

