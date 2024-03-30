Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,672,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 55,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after buying an additional 22,310 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $182.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

