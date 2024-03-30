Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Sells 2,750 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
VB traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.59. 828,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,638. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.94 and its 200 day moving average is $202.67. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
