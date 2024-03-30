iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lifted by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,722 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 24.7% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $139,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,756,000 after buying an additional 72,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,820,000 after buying an additional 186,384 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $525.73. 4,717,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,835,052. The company’s 50 day moving average is $506.37 and its 200 day moving average is $470.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $400.45 and a one year high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

