Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 931 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 22,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $2,531,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $1,066,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.41.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PG traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.25. 7,191,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,775,932. The company has a market cap of $381.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $163.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

