State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $12.64 Million Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $12,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 67.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter worth $37,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter worth $48,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SEIC stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,130. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $52.19 and a 1-year high of $72.54. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.25.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $484.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $10,612,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,884,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,852,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $10,612,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,884,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,852,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Klauder sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,084,765. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Recommended Stories

