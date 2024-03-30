Spreng Capital Management Inc. Has $904,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after buying an additional 187,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.25. 3,594,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,914,256. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.89.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

