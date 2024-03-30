International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Trimmed by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.7% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,076,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,515,290,000 after buying an additional 365,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,441,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,284,833,000 after purchasing an additional 903,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,742,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,583. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.36. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $199.18. The firm has a market cap of $175.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.