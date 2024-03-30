Delta Financial Group Inc. Sells 215 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Delta Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,407 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.53.

Boeing Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $192.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,471,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,320,370. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.72. The stock has a market cap of $117.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

