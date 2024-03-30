Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 78.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,123 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.69.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of VLO traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,325,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,950. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $172.46.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

