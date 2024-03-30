Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 147 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 625,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 194,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $1,633,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 83,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $116.24 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $461.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.18.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

