New Capital Management LP Has $71.04 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

New Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,430,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,635 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 22.5% of New Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. New Capital Management LP owned 0.31% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $71,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,477 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,603 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.95. 1,304,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.45. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $32.01.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

