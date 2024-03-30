Dantai Capital Ltd Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dantai Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 71.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.1% of Dantai Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Dantai Capital Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 10,070 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 40,397 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 70,452 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Price Performance

V traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $279.08. 5,844,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,142,875. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The company has a market cap of $512.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.80.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.82.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

