Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,750 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 463.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 29,481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,978,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $301.18. 4,892,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,989,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $294.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.44. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.31 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.71, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.58, for a total transaction of $2,585,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,478,857.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total transaction of $660,729.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,048.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.58, for a total transaction of $2,585,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at $15,478,857.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 901,258 shares of company stock worth $256,569,563. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

