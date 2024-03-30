Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,593,000 after buying an additional 3,765,550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,998,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,595,611,000 after purchasing an additional 64,537 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636,327 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,045,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,068,000 after acquiring an additional 57,011 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $337.05. 1,392,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,614. The company has a 50 day moving average of $327.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.25. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $236.87 and a 52-week high of $340.83. The firm has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

