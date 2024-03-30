Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 4.3% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.59. 828,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,638. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.67. The firm has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

