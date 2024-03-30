Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Dantai Capital Ltd

Dantai Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises 3.6% of Dantai Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dantai Capital Ltd’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,131,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,913,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NVO traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,656,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,857,935. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.18 and a 200-day moving average of $104.55. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $138.28. The stock has a market cap of $576.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

