The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Delta Financial Group Inc.

Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $33,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,778,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,568,161. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $102.84. The company has a market cap of $114.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.19.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

