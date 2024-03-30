Chilton Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,756,000 after buying an additional 72,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,820,000 after acquiring an additional 186,384 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $525.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $406.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $506.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.26. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $400.45 and a 1-year high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

