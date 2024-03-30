Zullo Investment Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.28.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $410.74. 1,426,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.72. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $114.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

