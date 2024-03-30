FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,599 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $22,919,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total value of $2,914,455.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,587,129.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total value of $2,914,455.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,587,129.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,393 shares of company stock worth $5,581,475. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.07.

FedEx Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:FDX traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $289.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,650,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,281. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $213.80 and a 12-month high of $291.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.58.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

