Spreng Capital Management Inc. Sells 333 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after buying an additional 15,624,628 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,147,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,542,000 after buying an additional 4,304,089 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,821,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,732 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,034.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,203,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,592,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,868 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.62. 5,311,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,327,932. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.59%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

