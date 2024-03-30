Occidental Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Occidental Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,202 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IWR stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.09. The company had a trading volume of 807,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,691. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $84.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.67. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

