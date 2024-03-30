Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,010,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,865,000 after buying an additional 1,002,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,468,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $923,907,000 after purchasing an additional 492,011 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,635,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,652,000 after purchasing an additional 257,665 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,918,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $698,923,000 after purchasing an additional 144,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,637,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,457. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.93. The company has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

