SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Sets New 12-Month High at $61.70

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.70 and last traded at $61.53, with a volume of 6700087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.52.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after acquiring an additional 197,709 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $419,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

